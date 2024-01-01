10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals

Convert BTN to SAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
449.21 sar

1.000 BTN = 0.04492 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6961.4651.6490.96917.761
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9181.7161.9321.13520.809
1 USD0.9410.804183.4981.3791.5520.91216.72
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saudi Riyal
1 BTN0.04492 SAR
5 BTN0.22460 SAR
10 BTN0.44921 SAR
20 BTN0.89842 SAR
50 BTN2.24604 SAR
100 BTN4.49208 SAR
250 BTN11.23020 SAR
500 BTN22.46040 SAR
1000 BTN44.92080 SAR
2000 BTN89.84160 SAR
5000 BTN224.60400 SAR
10000 BTN449.20800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SAR22.26140 BTN
5 SAR111.30700 BTN
10 SAR222.61400 BTN
20 SAR445.22800 BTN
50 SAR1,113.07000 BTN
100 SAR2,226.14000 BTN
250 SAR5,565.35000 BTN
500 SAR11,130.70000 BTN
1000 SAR22,261.40000 BTN
2000 SAR44,522.80000 BTN
5000 SAR111,307.00000 BTN
10000 SAR222,614.00000 BTN