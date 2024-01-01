Bhutanese ngultrums to Comorian francs today

Convert BTN to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
5,386 kmf

Nu.1.000 BTN = CF5.386 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.45285.5115
Low5.38095.3809
Average5.41805.4517
Change-1.23%-1.82%
1 BTN to KMF stats

The performance of BTN to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4528 and a 30 day low of 5.3809. This means the 30 day average was 5.4180. The change for BTN to KMF was -1.23.

The performance of BTN to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5115 and a 90 day low of 5.3809. This means the 90 day average was 5.4517. The change for BTN to KMF was -1.82.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5.38583 KMF
5 BTN26.92915 KMF
10 BTN53.85830 KMF
20 BTN107.71660 KMF
50 BTN269.29150 KMF
100 BTN538.58300 KMF
250 BTN1,346.45750 KMF
500 BTN2,692.91500 KMF
1000 BTN5,385.83000 KMF
2000 BTN10,771.66000 KMF
5000 BTN26,929.15000 KMF
10000 BTN53,858.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0.18567 BTN
5 KMF0.92836 BTN
10 KMF1.85672 BTN
20 KMF3.71344 BTN
50 KMF9.28360 BTN
100 KMF18.56720 BTN
250 KMF46.41800 BTN
500 KMF92.83600 BTN
1000 KMF185.67200 BTN
2000 KMF371.34400 BTN
5000 KMF928.36000 BTN
10000 KMF1,856.72000 BTN