5 kmf
0.91 btn

1.00000 KMF = 0.18186 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0.18186 BTN
5 KMF0.90928 BTN
10 KMF1.81856 BTN
20 KMF3.63712 BTN
50 KMF9.09280 BTN
100 KMF18.18560 BTN
250 KMF45.46400 BTN
500 KMF90.92800 BTN
1000 KMF181.85600 BTN
2000 KMF363.71200 BTN
5000 KMF909.28000 BTN
10000 KMF1818.56000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5.49887 KMF
5 BTN27.49435 KMF
10 BTN54.98870 KMF
20 BTN109.97740 KMF
50 BTN274.94350 KMF
100 BTN549.88700 KMF
250 BTN1374.71750 KMF
500 BTN2749.43500 KMF
1000 BTN5498.87000 KMF
2000 BTN10997.74000 KMF
5000 BTN27494.35000 KMF
10000 BTN54988.70000 KMF