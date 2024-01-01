Bhutanese ngultrums to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BTN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
93.25 hkd

Nu.1.000 BTN = $0.09325 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09360.0941
Low0.09320.0932
Average0.09340.0936
Change-0.34%-0.45%
1 BTN to HKD stats

The performance of BTN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0936 and a 30 day low of 0.0932. This means the 30 day average was 0.0934. The change for BTN to HKD was -0.34.

The performance of BTN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0941 and a 90 day low of 0.0932. This means the 90 day average was 0.0936. The change for BTN to HKD was -0.45.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BTN0.09325 HKD
5 BTN0.46627 HKD
10 BTN0.93253 HKD
20 BTN1.86506 HKD
50 BTN4.66266 HKD
100 BTN9.32531 HKD
250 BTN23.31328 HKD
500 BTN46.62655 HKD
1000 BTN93.25310 HKD
2000 BTN186.50620 HKD
5000 BTN466.26550 HKD
10000 BTN932.53100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 HKD1,072.35000 BTN
200 HKD2,144.70000 BTN
300 HKD3,217.05000 BTN
500 HKD5,361.75000 BTN
1000 HKD10,723.50000 BTN
2000 HKD21,447.00000 BTN
2500 HKD26,808.75000 BTN
3000 HKD32,170.50000 BTN
4000 HKD42,894.00000 BTN
5000 HKD53,617.50000 BTN
10000 HKD107,235.00000 BTN
20000 HKD214,470.00000 BTN