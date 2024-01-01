Bhutanese ngultrums to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BTN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
488.53 uah

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₴0.4885 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49260.4926
Low0.48280.4690
Average0.48780.4821
Change1.17%3.92%
1 BTN to UAH stats

The performance of BTN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4926 and a 30 day low of 0.4828. This means the 30 day average was 0.4878. The change for BTN to UAH was 1.17.

The performance of BTN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4926 and a 90 day low of 0.4690. This means the 90 day average was 0.4821. The change for BTN to UAH was 3.92.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.48853 UAH
5 BTN2.44267 UAH
10 BTN4.88533 UAH
20 BTN9.77066 UAH
50 BTN24.42665 UAH
100 BTN48.85330 UAH
250 BTN122.13325 UAH
500 BTN244.26650 UAH
1000 BTN488.53300 UAH
2000 BTN977.06600 UAH
5000 BTN2,442.66500 UAH
10000 BTN4,885.33000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.04694 BTN
5 UAH10.23470 BTN
10 UAH20.46940 BTN
20 UAH40.93880 BTN
50 UAH102.34700 BTN
100 UAH204.69400 BTN
250 UAH511.73500 BTN
500 UAH1,023.47000 BTN
1000 UAH2,046.94000 BTN
2000 UAH4,093.88000 BTN
5000 UAH10,234.70000 BTN
10000 UAH20,469.40000 BTN