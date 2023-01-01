50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UAH to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 uah
113.82 btn

1.00000 UAH = 2.27633 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0514587.53261.448791.659220.964118.9847
1GBP1.15411.2134101.0151.671941.914791.1125721.9088
1USD0.951050.824131183.24941.37791.578030.9170518.0557
1INR0.01142430.009899540.012012110.01655150.01895550.01101570.216887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.27633 BTN
5 UAH11.38165 BTN
10 UAH22.76330 BTN
20 UAH45.52660 BTN
50 UAH113.81650 BTN
100 UAH227.63300 BTN
250 UAH569.08250 BTN
500 UAH1138.16500 BTN
1000 UAH2276.33000 BTN
2000 UAH4552.66000 BTN
5000 UAH11381.65000 BTN
10000 UAH22763.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.43930 UAH
5 BTN2.19652 UAH
10 BTN4.39304 UAH
20 BTN8.78608 UAH
50 BTN21.96520 UAH
100 BTN43.93040 UAH
250 BTN109.82600 UAH
500 BTN219.65200 UAH
1000 BTN439.30400 UAH
2000 BTN878.60800 UAH
5000 BTN2196.52000 UAH
10000 BTN4393.04000 UAH