Bhutanese ngultrums to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BTN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
435.78 uah

1.00000 BTN = 0.43578 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.43578 UAH
5 BTN2.17889 UAH
10 BTN4.35777 UAH
20 BTN8.71554 UAH
50 BTN21.78885 UAH
100 BTN43.57770 UAH
250 BTN108.94425 UAH
500 BTN217.88850 UAH
1000 BTN435.77700 UAH
2000 BTN871.55400 UAH
5000 BTN2178.88500 UAH
10000 BTN4357.77000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.29475 BTN
5 UAH11.47375 BTN
10 UAH22.94750 BTN
20 UAH45.89500 BTN
50 UAH114.73750 BTN
100 UAH229.47500 BTN
250 UAH573.68750 BTN
500 UAH1147.37500 BTN
1000 UAH2294.75000 BTN
2000 UAH4589.50000 BTN
5000 UAH11473.75000 BTN
10000 UAH22947.50000 BTN