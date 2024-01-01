5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert UAH to BTN at the real exchange rate
UAH to BTN conversion chart
1 UAH = 2.04915 BTN
0
|1 UAH to BTN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.0509
|2.0643
|Low
|2.0309
|2.0270
|Average
|2.0465
|2.0477
|Change
|0.97%
|0.17%
|View full history
1 UAH to BTN stats
The performance of UAH to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0509 and a 30 day low of 2.0309. This means the 30 day average was 2.0465. The change for UAH to BTN was 0.97.
The performance of UAH to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0643 and a 90 day low of 2.0270. This means the 90 day average was 2.0477. The change for UAH to BTN was 0.17.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 UAH
|2.04915 BTN
|5 UAH
|10.24575 BTN
|10 UAH
|20.49150 BTN
|20 UAH
|40.98300 BTN
|50 UAH
|102.45750 BTN
|100 UAH
|204.91500 BTN
|250 UAH
|512.28750 BTN
|500 UAH
|1,024.57500 BTN
|1000 UAH
|2,049.15000 BTN
|2000 UAH
|4,098.30000 BTN
|5000 UAH
|10,245.75000 BTN
|10000 UAH
|20,491.50000 BTN