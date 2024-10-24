Ukrainian hryvnia to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 2.049 today, reflecting a -0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 2.052 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 2.049 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.091% increase in value.