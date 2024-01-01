10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UAH to BTN at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Nu.2.049 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
UAH to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 UAH to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.05092.0643
Low2.03092.0270
Average2.04642.0477
Change0.90%0.10%
1 UAH to BTN stats

The performance of UAH to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0509 and a 30 day low of 2.0309. This means the 30 day average was 2.0464. The change for UAH to BTN was 0.90.

The performance of UAH to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0643 and a 90 day low of 2.0270. This means the 90 day average was 2.0477. The change for UAH to BTN was 0.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0660.771.3191.38217.691.503
1 EUR1.081190.8720.8331.4261.49419.1221.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.13111.7121.79422.9641.952

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.04915 BTN
5 UAH10.24575 BTN
10 UAH20.49150 BTN
20 UAH40.98300 BTN
50 UAH102.45750 BTN
100 UAH204.91500 BTN
250 UAH512.28750 BTN
500 UAH1,024.57500 BTN
1000 UAH2,049.15000 BTN
2000 UAH4,098.30000 BTN
5000 UAH10,245.75000 BTN
10000 UAH20,491.50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.48801 UAH
5 BTN2.44004 UAH
10 BTN4.88008 UAH
20 BTN9.76016 UAH
50 BTN24.40040 UAH
100 BTN48.80080 UAH
250 BTN122.00200 UAH
500 BTN244.00400 UAH
1000 BTN488.00800 UAH
2000 BTN976.01600 UAH
5000 BTN2,440.04000 UAH
10000 BTN4,880.08000 UAH