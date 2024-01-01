1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BTN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 btn
0.47 uah

1.000 BTN = 0.4708 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7381.4651.6490.96917.764
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9521.7161.9321.13520.809
1 USD0.9410.803183.5221.3791.5520.91216.719
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.47081 UAH
5 BTN2.35403 UAH
10 BTN4.70807 UAH
20 BTN9.41614 UAH
50 BTN23.54035 UAH
100 BTN47.08070 UAH
250 BTN117.70175 UAH
500 BTN235.40350 UAH
1000 BTN470.80700 UAH
2000 BTN941.61400 UAH
5000 BTN2,354.03500 UAH
10000 BTN4,708.07000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.12401 BTN
5 UAH10.62005 BTN
10 UAH21.24010 BTN
20 UAH42.48020 BTN
50 UAH106.20050 BTN
100 UAH212.40100 BTN
250 UAH531.00250 BTN
500 UAH1,062.00500 BTN
1000 UAH2,124.01000 BTN
2000 UAH4,248.02000 BTN
5000 UAH10,620.05000 BTN
10000 UAH21,240.10000 BTN