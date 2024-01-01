Bhutanese ngultrums to Guinean francs today

Convert BTN to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
102,540 gnf

Nu.1.000 BTN = GFr102.5 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High103.1960103.5300
Low102.3730102.3730
Average102.9125103.0338
Change-0.57%-0.39%
1 BTN to GNF stats

The performance of BTN to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 103.1960 and a 30 day low of 102.3730. This means the 30 day average was 102.9125. The change for BTN to GNF was -0.57.

The performance of BTN to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.5300 and a 90 day low of 102.3730. This means the 90 day average was 103.0338. The change for BTN to GNF was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN102.54000 GNF
5 BTN512.70000 GNF
10 BTN1,025.40000 GNF
20 BTN2,050.80000 GNF
50 BTN5,127.00000 GNF
100 BTN10,254.00000 GNF
250 BTN25,635.00000 GNF
500 BTN51,270.00000 GNF
1000 BTN102,540.00000 GNF
2000 BTN205,080.00000 GNF
5000 BTN512,700.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1,025,400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00975 BTN
5 GNF0.04876 BTN
10 GNF0.09752 BTN
20 GNF0.19505 BTN
50 GNF0.48762 BTN
100 GNF0.97523 BTN
250 GNF2.43808 BTN
500 GNF4.87616 BTN
1000 GNF9.75232 BTN
2000 GNF19.50464 BTN
5000 GNF48.76160 BTN
10000 GNF97.52320 BTN