Bhutanese ngultrums to Guinean francs today

Convert BTN to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
103,309 gnf

1.000 BTN = 103.3 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.8880.9230.7881.3441.6591.535
1 CAD0.735113.8870.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.4710.8541.4571.7971.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN103.30900 GNF
5 BTN516.54500 GNF
10 BTN1,033.09000 GNF
20 BTN2,066.18000 GNF
50 BTN5,165.45000 GNF
100 BTN10,330.90000 GNF
250 BTN25,827.25000 GNF
500 BTN51,654.50000 GNF
1000 BTN103,309.00000 GNF
2000 BTN206,618.00000 GNF
5000 BTN516,545.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1,033,090.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00968 BTN
5 GNF0.04840 BTN
10 GNF0.09680 BTN
20 GNF0.19359 BTN
50 GNF0.48399 BTN
100 GNF0.96797 BTN
250 GNF2.41992 BTN
500 GNF4.83985 BTN
1000 GNF9.67970 BTN
2000 GNF19.35940 BTN
5000 GNF48.39850 BTN
10000 GNF96.79700 BTN