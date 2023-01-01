500 Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert GNF to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
4.85 btn

1.00000 GNF = 0.00970 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856651.0889590.67141.470191.632490.9456518.7112
1 GBP1.1673411.27115105.8421.716181.905631.1038921.8419
1 USD0.91830.786689183.2651.35011.499140.868417.1828
1 INR0.01102880.009448020.012009810.01621450.01800440.01042940.206363

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00970 BTN
5 GNF0.04849 BTN
10 GNF0.09697 BTN
20 GNF0.19395 BTN
50 GNF0.48487 BTN
100 GNF0.96974 BTN
250 GNF2.42435 BTN
500 GNF4.84870 BTN
1000 GNF9.69739 BTN
2000 GNF19.39478 BTN
5000 GNF48.48695 BTN
10000 GNF96.97390 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN103.12100 GNF
5 BTN515.60500 GNF
10 BTN1031.21000 GNF
20 BTN2062.42000 GNF
50 BTN5156.05000 GNF
100 BTN10312.10000 GNF
250 BTN25780.25000 GNF
500 BTN51560.50000 GNF
1000 BTN103121.00000 GNF
2000 BTN206242.00000 GNF
5000 BTN515605.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1031210.00000 GNF