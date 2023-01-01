100 Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

100 gnf
0.97 btn

1.00000 GNF = 0.00968 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:0 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 BTN
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00968 BTN
5 GNF0.04842 BTN
10 GNF0.09684 BTN
20 GNF0.19369 BTN
50 GNF0.48422 BTN
100 GNF0.96843 BTN
250 GNF2.42108 BTN
500 GNF4.84215 BTN
1000 GNF9.68431 BTN
2000 GNF19.36862 BTN
5000 GNF48.42155 BTN
10000 GNF96.84310 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN103.26000 GNF
5 BTN516.30000 GNF
10 BTN1032.60000 GNF
20 BTN2065.20000 GNF
50 BTN5163.00000 GNF
100 BTN10326.00000 GNF
250 BTN25815.00000 GNF
500 BTN51630.00000 GNF
1000 BTN103260.00000 GNF
2000 BTN206520.00000 GNF
5000 BTN516300.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1032600.00000 GNF