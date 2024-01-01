Bhutanese ngultrums to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BTN to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
391.79 twd

Nu.1.000 BTN = NT$0.3918 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39300.3930
Low0.38900.3844
Average0.39080.3889
Change0.67%0.95%
1 BTN to TWD stats

The performance of BTN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3930 and a 30 day low of 0.3890. This means the 30 day average was 0.3908. The change for BTN to TWD was 0.67.

The performance of BTN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3930 and a 90 day low of 0.3844. This means the 90 day average was 0.3889. The change for BTN to TWD was 0.95.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BTN0.39179 TWD
5 BTN1.95894 TWD
10 BTN3.91788 TWD
20 BTN7.83576 TWD
50 BTN19.58940 TWD
100 BTN39.17880 TWD
250 BTN97.94700 TWD
500 BTN195.89400 TWD
1000 BTN391.78800 TWD
2000 BTN783.57600 TWD
5000 BTN1,958.94000 TWD
10000 BTN3,917.88000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TWD2.55240 BTN
5 TWD12.76200 BTN
10 TWD25.52400 BTN
20 TWD51.04800 BTN
50 TWD127.62000 BTN
100 TWD255.24000 BTN
250 TWD638.10000 BTN
500 TWD1,276.20000 BTN
1000 TWD2,552.40000 BTN
2000 TWD5,104.80000 BTN
5000 TWD12,762.00000 BTN
10000 TWD25,524.00000 BTN