Bhutanese ngultrums to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BTN to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
383.24 twd

1.000 BTN = 0.3832 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1681.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5891.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1771.361.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BTN0.38324 TWD
5 BTN1.91620 TWD
10 BTN3.83239 TWD
20 BTN7.66478 TWD
50 BTN19.16195 TWD
100 BTN38.32390 TWD
250 BTN95.80975 TWD
500 BTN191.61950 TWD
1000 BTN383.23900 TWD
2000 BTN766.47800 TWD
5000 BTN1,916.19500 TWD
10000 BTN3,832.39000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TWD2.60934 BTN
5 TWD13.04670 BTN
10 TWD26.09340 BTN
20 TWD52.18680 BTN
50 TWD130.46700 BTN
100 TWD260.93400 BTN
250 TWD652.33500 BTN
500 TWD1,304.67000 BTN
1000 TWD2,609.34000 BTN
2000 TWD5,218.68000 BTN
5000 TWD13,046.70000 BTN
10000 TWD26,093.40000 BTN