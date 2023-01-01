5000 New Taiwan dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TWD to BTN at the real exchange rate

5000 twd
13301.60 btn

1.00000 TWD = 2.66032 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TWD2.66032 BTN
5 TWD13.30160 BTN
10 TWD26.60320 BTN
20 TWD53.20640 BTN
50 TWD133.01600 BTN
100 TWD266.03200 BTN
250 TWD665.08000 BTN
500 TWD1330.16000 BTN
1000 TWD2660.32000 BTN
2000 TWD5320.64000 BTN
5000 TWD13301.60000 BTN
10000 TWD26603.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BTN0.37589 TWD
5 BTN1.87947 TWD
10 BTN3.75895 TWD
20 BTN7.51790 TWD
50 BTN18.79475 TWD
100 BTN37.58950 TWD
250 BTN93.97375 TWD
500 BTN187.94750 TWD
1000 BTN375.89500 TWD
2000 BTN751.79000 TWD
5000 BTN1879.47500 TWD
10000 BTN3758.95000 TWD