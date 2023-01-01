Bhutanese ngultrums to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BTN to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
383.41 twd

1.00000 BTN = 0.38340 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.377518.42020.921850.8050561.348051.673361.54763
1 CAD0.725953113.37220.6692040.5844320.9786211.214781.12351
1 ZAR0.05428840.07478210.05004450.0437050.07318320.09084380.084018
1 EUR1.08481.4943119.982210.87331.462361.815261.67887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BTN0.38340 TWD
5 BTN1.91702 TWD
10 BTN3.83405 TWD
20 BTN7.66810 TWD
50 BTN19.17025 TWD
100 BTN38.34050 TWD
250 BTN95.85125 TWD
500 BTN191.70250 TWD
1000 BTN383.40500 TWD
2000 BTN766.81000 TWD
5000 BTN1917.02500 TWD
10000 BTN3834.05000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TWD2.60821 BTN
5 TWD13.04105 BTN
10 TWD26.08210 BTN
20 TWD52.16420 BTN
50 TWD130.41050 BTN
100 TWD260.82100 BTN
250 TWD652.05250 BTN
500 TWD1304.10500 BTN
1000 TWD2608.21000 BTN
2000 TWD5216.42000 BTN
5000 TWD13041.05000 BTN
10000 TWD26082.10000 BTN