Bhutanese ngultrums to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert BTN to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
90,526 pyg

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₲90.53 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.605690.6392
Low90.247889.4395
Average90.384690.2367
Change0.24%1.03%
1 BTN to PYG stats

The performance of BTN to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.6056 and a 30 day low of 90.2478. This means the 30 day average was 90.3846. The change for BTN to PYG was 0.24.

The performance of BTN to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.6392 and a 90 day low of 89.4395. This means the 90 day average was 90.2367. The change for BTN to PYG was 1.03.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BTN90.52560 PYG
5 BTN452.62800 PYG
10 BTN905.25600 PYG
20 BTN1,810.51200 PYG
50 BTN4,526.28000 PYG
100 BTN9,052.56000 PYG
250 BTN22,631.40000 PYG
500 BTN45,262.80000 PYG
1000 BTN90,525.60000 PYG
2000 BTN181,051.20000 PYG
5000 BTN452,628.00000 PYG
10000 BTN905,256.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PYG0.01105 BTN
5 PYG0.05523 BTN
10 PYG0.11047 BTN
20 PYG0.22093 BTN
50 PYG0.55233 BTN
100 PYG1.10466 BTN
250 PYG2.76165 BTN
500 PYG5.52330 BTN
1000 PYG11.04660 BTN
2000 PYG22.09320 BTN
5000 PYG55.23300 BTN
10000 PYG110.46600 BTN