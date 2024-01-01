Bhutanese ngultrums to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert BTN to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
87,927 pyg

1.000 BTN = 87.93 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1671.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5961.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1761.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BTN87.92690 PYG
5 BTN439.63450 PYG
10 BTN879.26900 PYG
20 BTN1,758.53800 PYG
50 BTN4,396.34500 PYG
100 BTN8,792.69000 PYG
250 BTN21,981.72500 PYG
500 BTN43,963.45000 PYG
1000 BTN87,926.90000 PYG
2000 BTN175,853.80000 PYG
5000 BTN439,634.50000 PYG
10000 BTN879,269.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PYG0.01137 BTN
5 PYG0.05687 BTN
10 PYG0.11373 BTN
20 PYG0.22746 BTN
50 PYG0.56866 BTN
100 PYG1.13731 BTN
250 PYG2.84328 BTN
500 PYG5.68655 BTN
1000 PYG11.37310 BTN
2000 PYG22.74620 BTN
5000 PYG56.86550 BTN
10000 PYG113.73100 BTN