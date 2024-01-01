Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars today

Convert BTN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
27.14 fjd

Nu.1.000 BTN = FJ$0.02714 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0273
Low0.02680.0268
Average0.02700.0271
Change0.42%-0.15%
1 BTN to FJD stats

The performance of BTN to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0270. The change for BTN to FJD was 0.42.

The performance of BTN to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0273 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for BTN to FJD was -0.15.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Fijian Dollar
1 BTN0.02714 FJD
5 BTN0.13572 FJD
10 BTN0.27144 FJD
20 BTN0.54287 FJD
50 BTN1.35719 FJD
100 BTN2.71437 FJD
250 BTN6.78593 FJD
500 BTN13.57185 FJD
1000 BTN27.14370 FJD
2000 BTN54.28740 FJD
5000 BTN135.71850 FJD
10000 BTN271.43700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 FJD36.84100 BTN
5 FJD184.20500 BTN
10 FJD368.41000 BTN
20 FJD736.82000 BTN
50 FJD1,842.05000 BTN
100 FJD3,684.10000 BTN
250 FJD9,210.25000 BTN
500 FJD18,420.50000 BTN
1000 FJD36,841.00000 BTN
2000 FJD73,682.00000 BTN
5000 FJD184,205.00000 BTN
10000 FJD368,410.00000 BTN