Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars today

Convert BTN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
27.31 fjd

1.000 BTN = 0.02731 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.8850.9230.7881.3441.6581.534
1 CAD0.735113.8870.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.46910.8541.4571.7971.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Fijian Dollar
1 BTN0.02731 FJD
5 BTN0.13655 FJD
10 BTN0.27310 FJD
20 BTN0.54619 FJD
50 BTN1.36548 FJD
100 BTN2.73096 FJD
250 BTN6.82740 FJD
500 BTN13.65480 FJD
1000 BTN27.30960 FJD
2000 BTN54.61920 FJD
5000 BTN136.54800 FJD
10000 BTN273.09600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 FJD36.61710 BTN
5 FJD183.08550 BTN
10 FJD366.17100 BTN
20 FJD732.34200 BTN
50 FJD1,830.85500 BTN
100 FJD3,661.71000 BTN
250 FJD9,154.27500 BTN
500 FJD18,308.55000 BTN
1000 FJD36,617.10000 BTN
2000 FJD73,234.20000 BTN
5000 FJD183,085.50000 BTN
10000 FJD366,171.00000 BTN