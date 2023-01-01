Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars today

Convert BTN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
27.36 fjd

1.00000 BTN = 0.02736 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373318.32610.92040.8051851.347251.66751.54166
1 CAD0.728173113.34460.6702010.5863140.9810311.214231.1226
1 ZAR0.0545670.074936810.05022270.04393650.07351540.09099050.0841239
1 EUR1.08651.4920919.911310.87481.463791.811741.67502

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Fijian Dollar
1 BTN0.02736 FJD
5 BTN0.13682 FJD
10 BTN0.27364 FJD
20 BTN0.54727 FJD
50 BTN1.36818 FJD
100 BTN2.73636 FJD
250 BTN6.84090 FJD
500 BTN13.68180 FJD
1000 BTN27.36360 FJD
2000 BTN54.72720 FJD
5000 BTN136.81800 FJD
10000 BTN273.63600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 FJD36.54500 BTN
5 FJD182.72500 BTN
10 FJD365.45000 BTN
20 FJD730.90000 BTN
50 FJD1827.25000 BTN
100 FJD3654.50000 BTN
250 FJD9136.25000 BTN
500 FJD18272.50000 BTN
1000 FJD36545.00000 BTN
2000 FJD73090.00000 BTN
5000 FJD182725.00000 BTN
10000 FJD365450.00000 BTN