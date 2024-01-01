20 Fijian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert FJD to BTN at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Nu.37.38 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
FJD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 FJD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.271138.2711
Low37.289736.6310
Average37.716937.5078
Change-0.97%1.44%
1 FJD to BTN stats

The performance of FJD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.2711 and a 30 day low of 37.2897. This means the 30 day average was 37.7169. The change for FJD to BTN was -0.97.

The performance of FJD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.2711 and a 90 day low of 36.6310. This means the 90 day average was 37.5078. The change for FJD to BTN was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8521.5070.9281.32384.0820.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.84410.6160.87855.7840.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2351.62411.42690.5940.8321.492

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 FJD37.37990 BTN
5 FJD186.89950 BTN
10 FJD373.79900 BTN
20 FJD747.59800 BTN
50 FJD1,868.99500 BTN
100 FJD3,737.99000 BTN
250 FJD9,344.97500 BTN
500 FJD18,689.95000 BTN
1000 FJD37,379.90000 BTN
2000 FJD74,759.80000 BTN
5000 FJD186,899.50000 BTN
10000 FJD373,799.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Fijian Dollar
1 BTN0.02675 FJD
5 BTN0.13376 FJD
10 BTN0.26752 FJD
20 BTN0.53505 FJD
50 BTN1.33762 FJD
100 BTN2.67524 FJD
250 BTN6.68810 FJD
500 BTN13.37620 FJD
1000 BTN26.75240 FJD
2000 BTN53.50480 FJD
5000 BTN133.76200 FJD
10000 BTN267.52400 FJD