Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BTN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
558.25 mur

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₨0.5583 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58920.5892
Low0.55650.5500
Average0.56610.5646
Change-1.71%-0.06%
View full history

1 BTN to MUR stats

The performance of BTN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5892 and a 30 day low of 0.5565. This means the 30 day average was 0.5661. The change for BTN to MUR was -1.71.

The performance of BTN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5892 and a 90 day low of 0.5500. This means the 90 day average was 0.5646. The change for BTN to MUR was -0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.55825 MUR
5 BTN2.79125 MUR
10 BTN5.58250 MUR
20 BTN11.16500 MUR
50 BTN27.91250 MUR
100 BTN55.82500 MUR
250 BTN139.56250 MUR
500 BTN279.12500 MUR
1000 BTN558.25000 MUR
2000 BTN1,116.50000 MUR
5000 BTN2,791.25000 MUR
10000 BTN5,582.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.79131 BTN
5 MUR8.95655 BTN
10 MUR17.91310 BTN
20 MUR35.82620 BTN
50 MUR89.56550 BTN
100 MUR179.13100 BTN
250 MUR447.82750 BTN
500 MUR895.65500 BTN
1000 MUR1,791.31000 BTN
2000 MUR3,582.62000 BTN
5000 MUR8,956.55000 BTN
10000 MUR17,913.10000 BTN