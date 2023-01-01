Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BTN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
540.15 mur

1.00000 BTN = 0.54015 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.372618.30250.919650.8045051.346251.665281.53941
1 CAD0.728544113.33420.6700180.5861180.9808031.213231.12153
1 ZAR0.05463730.074995210.05024820.0439560.07355550.09098640.0841092
1 EUR1.087351.492519.901210.87471.463841.810741.67388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.54015 MUR
5 BTN2.70076 MUR
10 BTN5.40151 MUR
20 BTN10.80302 MUR
50 BTN27.00755 MUR
100 BTN54.01510 MUR
250 BTN135.03775 MUR
500 BTN270.07550 MUR
1000 BTN540.15100 MUR
2000 BTN1080.30200 MUR
5000 BTN2700.75500 MUR
10000 BTN5401.51000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.85133 BTN
5 MUR9.25665 BTN
10 MUR18.51330 BTN
20 MUR37.02660 BTN
50 MUR92.56650 BTN
100 MUR185.13300 BTN
250 MUR462.83250 BTN
500 MUR925.66500 BTN
1000 MUR1851.33000 BTN
2000 MUR3702.66000 BTN
5000 MUR9256.65000 BTN
10000 MUR18513.30000 BTN