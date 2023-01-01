500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees

Convert BTN to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 btn
264.52 mur

1.00000 BTN = 0.52904 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.52904 MUR
5 BTN2.64520 MUR
10 BTN5.29040 MUR
20 BTN10.58080 MUR
50 BTN26.45200 MUR
100 BTN52.90400 MUR
250 BTN132.26000 MUR
500 BTN264.52000 MUR
1000 BTN529.04000 MUR
2000 BTN1058.08000 MUR
5000 BTN2645.20000 MUR
10000 BTN5290.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.89022 BTN
5 MUR9.45110 BTN
10 MUR18.90220 BTN
20 MUR37.80440 BTN
50 MUR94.51100 BTN
100 MUR189.02200 BTN
250 MUR472.55500 BTN
500 MUR945.11000 BTN
1000 MUR1890.22000 BTN
2000 MUR3780.44000 BTN
5000 MUR9451.10000 BTN
10000 MUR18902.20000 BTN