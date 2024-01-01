Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BTN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
561.41 mur

1.000 BTN = 0.5614 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.56141 MUR
5 BTN2.80703 MUR
10 BTN5.61405 MUR
20 BTN11.22810 MUR
50 BTN28.07025 MUR
100 BTN56.14050 MUR
250 BTN140.35125 MUR
500 BTN280.70250 MUR
1000 BTN561.40500 MUR
2000 BTN1,122.81000 MUR
5000 BTN2,807.02500 MUR
10000 BTN5,614.05000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.78125 BTN
5 MUR8.90625 BTN
10 MUR17.81250 BTN
20 MUR35.62500 BTN
50 MUR89.06250 BTN
100 MUR178.12500 BTN
250 MUR445.31250 BTN
500 MUR890.62500 BTN
1000 MUR1,781.25000 BTN
2000 MUR3,562.50000 BTN
5000 MUR8,906.25000 BTN
10000 MUR17,812.50000 BTN