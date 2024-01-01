Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BTN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,864.84 jmd

Nu.1.000 BTN = J$1.865 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87481.8817
Low1.86361.8592
Average1.86871.8680
Change-0.10%-0.11%
View full history

1 BTN to JMD stats

The performance of BTN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8748 and a 30 day low of 1.8636. This means the 30 day average was 1.8687. The change for BTN to JMD was -0.10.

The performance of BTN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8817 and a 90 day low of 1.8592. This means the 90 day average was 1.8680. The change for BTN to JMD was -0.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jamaican Dollar
1 BTN1.86484 JMD
5 BTN9.32420 JMD
10 BTN18.64840 JMD
20 BTN37.29680 JMD
50 BTN93.24200 JMD
100 BTN186.48400 JMD
250 BTN466.21000 JMD
500 BTN932.42000 JMD
1000 BTN1,864.84000 JMD
2000 BTN3,729.68000 JMD
5000 BTN9,324.20000 JMD
10000 BTN18,648.40000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JMD0.53624 BTN
5 JMD2.68120 BTN
10 JMD5.36240 BTN
20 JMD10.72480 BTN
50 JMD26.81200 BTN
100 JMD53.62400 BTN
250 JMD134.06000 BTN
500 JMD268.12000 BTN
1000 JMD536.24000 BTN
2000 JMD1,072.48000 BTN
5000 JMD2,681.20000 BTN
10000 JMD5,362.40000 BTN