Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BTN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,872.62 jmd

1.00000 BTN = 1.87262 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.086990.49531.492211.674470.9646518.766
1 GBP1.1433811.24285103.481.706311.914731.1029621.4586
1 USD0.920050.804602183.261.37291.540590.887517.2656
1 INR0.01105030.009663730.012010610.01648930.01850340.01065940.20737

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jamaican Dollar
1 BTN1.87262 JMD
5 BTN9.36310 JMD
10 BTN18.72620 JMD
20 BTN37.45240 JMD
50 BTN93.63100 JMD
100 BTN187.26200 JMD
250 BTN468.15500 JMD
500 BTN936.31000 JMD
1000 BTN1872.62000 JMD
2000 BTN3745.24000 JMD
5000 BTN9363.10000 JMD
10000 BTN18726.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JMD0.53401 BTN
5 JMD2.67005 BTN
10 JMD5.34010 BTN
20 JMD10.68020 BTN
50 JMD26.70050 BTN
100 JMD53.40100 BTN
250 JMD133.50250 BTN
500 JMD267.00500 BTN
1000 JMD534.01000 BTN
2000 JMD1068.02000 BTN
5000 JMD2670.05000 BTN
10000 JMD5340.10000 BTN