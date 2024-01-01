20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars

Convert BTN to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 btn
37.02 jmd

1.000 BTN = 1.851 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9780.9410.8041.3631.6941.552
1 CAD0.725113.7650.6830.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16410.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jamaican Dollar
1 BTN1.85111 JMD
5 BTN9.25555 JMD
10 BTN18.51110 JMD
20 BTN37.02220 JMD
50 BTN92.55550 JMD
100 BTN185.11100 JMD
250 BTN462.77750 JMD
500 BTN925.55500 JMD
1000 BTN1,851.11000 JMD
2000 BTN3,702.22000 JMD
5000 BTN9,255.55000 JMD
10000 BTN18,511.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JMD0.54022 BTN
5 JMD2.70109 BTN
10 JMD5.40217 BTN
20 JMD10.80434 BTN
50 JMD27.01085 BTN
100 JMD54.02170 BTN
250 JMD135.05425 BTN
500 JMD270.10850 BTN
1000 JMD540.21700 BTN
2000 JMD1,080.43400 BTN
5000 JMD2,701.08500 BTN
10000 JMD5,402.17000 BTN