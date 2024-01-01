Bhutanese ngultrums to Panamanian balboas today

Convert BTN to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
11.94 pab

Nu.1.000 BTN = B/.0.01194 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01200.0120
Low0.01190.0119
Average0.01200.0120
Change-0.32%-0.40%
1 BTN to PAB stats

The performance of BTN to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0119. This means the 30 day average was 0.0120. The change for BTN to PAB was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0119. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for BTN to PAB was -0.40.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Panamanian Balboa
1 BTN0.01194 PAB
5 BTN0.05972 PAB
10 BTN0.11945 PAB
20 BTN0.23889 PAB
50 BTN0.59723 PAB
100 BTN1.19446 PAB
250 BTN2.98615 PAB
500 BTN5.97230 PAB
1000 BTN11.94460 PAB
2000 BTN23.88920 PAB
5000 BTN59.72300 PAB
10000 BTN119.44600 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PAB83.72000 BTN
5 PAB418.60000 BTN
10 PAB837.20000 BTN
20 PAB1,674.40000 BTN
50 PAB4,186.00000 BTN
100 PAB8,372.00000 BTN
250 PAB20,930.00000 BTN
500 PAB41,860.00000 BTN
1000 PAB83,720.00000 BTN
2000 PAB167,440.00000 BTN
5000 PAB418,600.00000 BTN
10000 PAB837,200.00000 BTN