Bhutanese ngultrums to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert BTN to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
32.25 xcd

Nu.1.000 BTN = $0.03225 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03240.0325
Low0.03220.0322
Average0.03230.0323
Change-0.32%-0.40%
1 BTN to XCD stats

The performance of BTN to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0324 and a 30 day low of 0.0322. This means the 30 day average was 0.0323. The change for BTN to XCD was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0325 and a 90 day low of 0.0322. This means the 90 day average was 0.0323. The change for BTN to XCD was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BTN0.03225 XCD
5 BTN0.16125 XCD
10 BTN0.32250 XCD
20 BTN0.64501 XCD
50 BTN1.61252 XCD
100 BTN3.22504 XCD
250 BTN8.06260 XCD
500 BTN16.12520 XCD
1000 BTN32.25040 XCD
2000 BTN64.50080 XCD
5000 BTN161.25200 XCD
10000 BTN322.50400 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XCD31.00740 BTN
5 XCD155.03700 BTN
10 XCD310.07400 BTN
20 XCD620.14800 BTN
50 XCD1,550.37000 BTN
100 XCD3,100.74000 BTN
250 XCD7,751.85000 BTN
500 XCD15,503.70000 BTN
1000 XCD31,007.40000 BTN
2000 XCD62,014.80000 BTN
5000 XCD155,037.00000 BTN
10000 XCD310,074.00000 BTN