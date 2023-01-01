Bhutanese ngultrums to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert BTN to XCD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
32.57 xcd

1.00000 BTN = 0.03257 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873251.084790.281.494281.678710.963718.7572
1 GBP1.1451511.24215103.3851.711191.922391.1035821.4799
1 USD0.92190.805056183.23041.37761.547630.8884517.2925
1 INR0.01107660.009672620.012014810.01655160.01859450.01067460.207767

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BTN0.03257 XCD
5 BTN0.16283 XCD
10 BTN0.32565 XCD
20 BTN0.65131 XCD
50 BTN1.62826 XCD
100 BTN3.25653 XCD
250 BTN8.14133 XCD
500 BTN16.28265 XCD
1000 BTN32.56530 XCD
2000 BTN65.13060 XCD
5000 BTN162.82650 XCD
10000 BTN325.65300 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XCD30.70760 BTN
5 XCD153.53800 BTN
10 XCD307.07600 BTN
20 XCD614.15200 BTN
50 XCD1535.38000 BTN
100 XCD3070.76000 BTN
250 XCD7676.90000 BTN
500 XCD15353.80000 BTN
1000 XCD30707.60000 BTN
2000 XCD61415.20000 BTN
5000 XCD153538.00000 BTN
10000 XCD307076.00000 BTN