Bhutanese ngultrums to Romanian leus today

Convert BTN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
54.48 ron

Nu.1.000 BTN = L0.05448 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05520.0557
Low0.05440.0544
Average0.05480.0551
Change-1.24%-1.76%
View full history

1 BTN to RON stats

The performance of BTN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0552 and a 30 day low of 0.0544. This means the 30 day average was 0.0548. The change for BTN to RON was -1.24.

The performance of BTN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0557 and a 90 day low of 0.0544. This means the 90 day average was 0.0551. The change for BTN to RON was -1.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Romanian Leu
1 BTN0.05448 RON
5 BTN0.27239 RON
10 BTN0.54477 RON
20 BTN1.08955 RON
50 BTN2.72387 RON
100 BTN5.44773 RON
250 BTN13.61933 RON
500 BTN27.23865 RON
1000 BTN54.47730 RON
2000 BTN108.95460 RON
5000 BTN272.38650 RON
10000 BTN544.77300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RON18.35630 BTN
5 RON91.78150 BTN
10 RON183.56300 BTN
20 RON367.12600 BTN
50 RON917.81500 BTN
100 RON1,835.63000 BTN
250 RON4,589.07500 BTN
500 RON9,178.15000 BTN
1000 RON18,356.30000 BTN
2000 RON36,712.60000 BTN
5000 RON91,781.50000 BTN
10000 RON183,563.00000 BTN