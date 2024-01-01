Bhutanese ngultrums to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BTN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
3.643 kwd

Nu.1.000 BTN = ك0.003643 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0037
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change-0.73%-1.23%
1 BTN to KWD stats

The performance of BTN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for BTN to KWD was -0.73.

The performance of BTN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for BTN to KWD was -1.23.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BTN0.00364 KWD
5 BTN0.01821 KWD
10 BTN0.03643 KWD
20 BTN0.07285 KWD
50 BTN0.18212 KWD
100 BTN0.36425 KWD
250 BTN0.91063 KWD
500 BTN1.82125 KWD
1000 BTN3.64250 KWD
2000 BTN7.28500 KWD
5000 BTN18.21250 KWD
10000 BTN36.42500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KWD274.53700 BTN
5 KWD1,372.68500 BTN
10 KWD2,745.37000 BTN
20 KWD5,490.74000 BTN
50 KWD13,726.85000 BTN
100 KWD27,453.70000 BTN
250 KWD68,634.25000 BTN
500 KWD137,268.50000 BTN
1000 KWD274,537.00000 BTN
2000 KWD549,074.00000 BTN
5000 KWD1,372,685.00000 BTN
10000 KWD2,745,370.00000 BTN