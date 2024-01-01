Bhutanese ngultrums to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BTN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
3.699 kwd

1.000 BTN = 0.003699 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.8770.9230.7881.3441.6591.535
1 CAD0.735113.8780.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.4610.8541.4571.7981.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BTN0.00370 KWD
5 BTN0.01849 KWD
10 BTN0.03699 KWD
20 BTN0.07397 KWD
50 BTN0.18494 KWD
100 BTN0.36987 KWD
250 BTN0.92468 KWD
500 BTN1.84936 KWD
1000 BTN3.69872 KWD
2000 BTN7.39744 KWD
5000 BTN18.49360 KWD
10000 BTN36.98720 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KWD270.36400 BTN
5 KWD1,351.82000 BTN
10 KWD2,703.64000 BTN
20 KWD5,407.28000 BTN
50 KWD13,518.20000 BTN
100 KWD27,036.40000 BTN
250 KWD67,591.00000 BTN
500 KWD135,182.00000 BTN
1000 KWD270,364.00000 BTN
2000 KWD540,728.00000 BTN
5000 KWD1,351,820.00000 BTN
10000 KWD2,703,640.00000 BTN