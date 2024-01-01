Bhutanese ngultrums to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert BTN to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
9.79 kyd

Nu.1.000 BTN = $0.009795 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00980.0099
Low0.00980.0098
Average0.00980.0098
Change-0.32%-0.40%
1 BTN to KYD stats

The performance of BTN to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0098 and a 30 day low of 0.0098. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for BTN to KYD was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0099 and a 90 day low of 0.0098. This means the 90 day average was 0.0098. The change for BTN to KYD was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.00979 KYD
5 BTN0.04897 KYD
10 BTN0.09795 KYD
20 BTN0.19589 KYD
50 BTN0.48973 KYD
100 BTN0.97946 KYD
250 BTN2.44864 KYD
500 BTN4.89728 KYD
1000 BTN9.79455 KYD
2000 BTN19.58910 KYD
5000 BTN48.97275 KYD
10000 BTN97.94550 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KYD102.09800 BTN
5 KYD510.49000 BTN
10 KYD1,020.98000 BTN
20 KYD2,041.96000 BTN
50 KYD5,104.90000 BTN
100 KYD10,209.80000 BTN
250 KYD25,524.50000 BTN
500 KYD51,049.00000 BTN
1000 KYD102,098.00000 BTN
2000 KYD204,196.00000 BTN
5000 KYD510,490.00000 BTN
10000 KYD1,020,980.00000 BTN