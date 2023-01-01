Bhutanese ngultrums to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert BTN to KYD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
9.97 kyd

1.00000 BTN = 0.00997 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.372718.30250.91970.8046351.346351.66571.53965
1 CAD0.728491113.33320.670.5861690.9808041.213441.12162
1 ZAR0.05463730.075000710.05025050.04396310.0735610.09100920.0841222
1 EUR1.08731.4925419.900310.87471.463891.811111.67406

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.00997 KYD
5 BTN0.04987 KYD
10 BTN0.09974 KYD
20 BTN0.19948 KYD
50 BTN0.49869 KYD
100 BTN0.99739 KYD
250 BTN2.49347 KYD
500 BTN4.98693 KYD
1000 BTN9.97386 KYD
2000 BTN19.94772 KYD
5000 BTN49.86930 KYD
10000 BTN99.73860 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KYD100.26200 BTN
5 KYD501.31000 BTN
10 KYD1002.62000 BTN
20 KYD2005.24000 BTN
50 KYD5013.10000 BTN
100 KYD10026.20000 BTN
250 KYD25065.50000 BTN
500 KYD50131.00000 BTN
1000 KYD100262.00000 BTN
2000 KYD200524.00000 BTN
5000 KYD501310.00000 BTN
10000 KYD1002620.00000 BTN