500 Cayman Islands dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KYD to BTN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = Nu.102.5 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate

KYD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 KYD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High102.5460102.5460
Low101.9150101.7200
Average102.3370102.2659
Change0.60%0.42%
1 KYD to BTN stats

The performance of KYD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.5460 and a 30 day low of 101.9150. This means the 30 day average was 102.3370. The change for KYD to BTN was 0.60.

The performance of KYD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 102.5460 and a 90 day low of 101.7200. This means the 90 day average was 102.2659. The change for KYD to BTN was 0.42.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0470.9281.32317.7911.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.61511.42619.1821.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5350.701113.4491.141.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KYD102.53000 BTN
5 KYD512.65000 BTN
10 KYD1,025.30000 BTN
20 KYD2,050.60000 BTN
50 KYD5,126.50000 BTN
100 KYD10,253.00000 BTN
250 KYD25,632.50000 BTN
500 KYD51,265.00000 BTN
1000 KYD102,530.00000 BTN
2000 KYD205,060.00000 BTN
5000 KYD512,650.00000 BTN
10000 KYD1,025,300.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.00975 KYD
5 BTN0.04877 KYD
10 BTN0.09753 KYD
20 BTN0.19506 KYD
50 BTN0.48766 KYD
100 BTN0.97532 KYD
250 BTN2.43830 KYD
500 BTN4.87660 KYD
1000 BTN9.75320 KYD
2000 BTN19.50640 KYD
5000 BTN48.76600 KYD
10000 BTN97.53200 KYD