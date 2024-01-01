Bhutanese ngultrums to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BTN to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
3,331.34 pkr

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₨3.331 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34393.3556
Low3.32003.3200
Average3.33223.3389
Change-0.35%-0.33%
View full history

1 BTN to PKR stats

The performance of BTN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3439 and a 30 day low of 3.3200. This means the 30 day average was 3.3322. The change for BTN to PKR was -0.35.

The performance of BTN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3556 and a 90 day low of 3.3200. This means the 90 day average was 3.3389. The change for BTN to PKR was -0.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Pakistani Rupee
1 BTN3.33134 PKR
5 BTN16.65670 PKR
10 BTN33.31340 PKR
20 BTN66.62680 PKR
50 BTN166.56700 PKR
100 BTN333.13400 PKR
250 BTN832.83500 PKR
500 BTN1,665.67000 PKR
1000 BTN3,331.34000 PKR
2000 BTN6,662.68000 PKR
5000 BTN16,656.70000 PKR
10000 BTN33,313.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PKR0.30018 BTN
5 PKR1.50089 BTN
10 PKR3.00179 BTN
20 PKR6.00358 BTN
50 PKR15.00895 BTN
100 PKR30.01790 BTN
250 PKR75.04475 BTN
500 PKR150.08950 BTN
1000 PKR300.17900 BTN
2000 PKR600.35800 BTN
5000 PKR1,500.89500 BTN
10000 PKR3,001.79000 BTN