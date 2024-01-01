Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BTN to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
473.87 mru

Nu.1.000 BTN = UM0.4739 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47440.4785
Low0.47240.4690
Average0.47340.4734
Change-0.10%-0.36%
1 BTN to MRU stats

The performance of BTN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4744 and a 30 day low of 0.4724. This means the 30 day average was 0.4734. The change for BTN to MRU was -0.10.

The performance of BTN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4785 and a 90 day low of 0.4690. This means the 90 day average was 0.4734. The change for BTN to MRU was -0.36.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.47387 MRU
5 BTN2.36936 MRU
10 BTN4.73871 MRU
20 BTN9.47742 MRU
50 BTN23.69355 MRU
100 BTN47.38710 MRU
250 BTN118.46775 MRU
500 BTN236.93550 MRU
1000 BTN473.87100 MRU
2000 BTN947.74200 MRU
5000 BTN2,369.35500 MRU
10000 BTN4,738.71000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.11028 BTN
5 MRU10.55140 BTN
10 MRU21.10280 BTN
20 MRU42.20560 BTN
50 MRU105.51400 BTN
100 MRU211.02800 BTN
250 MRU527.57000 BTN
500 MRU1,055.14000 BTN
1000 MRU2,110.28000 BTN
2000 MRU4,220.56000 BTN
5000 MRU10,551.40000 BTN
10000 MRU21,102.80000 BTN