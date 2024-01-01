5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BTN to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 btn
2.37 mru

1.000 BTN = 0.4740 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.47404 MRU
5 BTN2.37021 MRU
10 BTN4.74042 MRU
20 BTN9.48084 MRU
50 BTN23.70210 MRU
100 BTN47.40420 MRU
250 BTN118.51050 MRU
500 BTN237.02100 MRU
1000 BTN474.04200 MRU
2000 BTN948.08400 MRU
5000 BTN2,370.21000 MRU
10000 BTN4,740.42000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.10952 BTN
5 MRU10.54760 BTN
10 MRU21.09520 BTN
20 MRU42.19040 BTN
50 MRU105.47600 BTN
100 MRU210.95200 BTN
250 MRU527.38000 BTN
500 MRU1,054.76000 BTN
1000 MRU2,109.52000 BTN
2000 MRU4,219.04000 BTN
5000 MRU10,547.60000 BTN
10000 MRU21,095.20000 BTN