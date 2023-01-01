500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MRU to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 mru
1,083.36 btn

1.00000 MRU = 2.16671 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MRU to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.046687.11581.434731.660870.963818.8926
1GBP1.1538711.2076100.5171.655441.916371.112121.7989
1USD0.95550.828089183.2371.370851.586920.920918.0514
1INR0.0114790.009948570.012013910.01646920.01906510.01106360.216867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.16671 BTN
5 MRU10.83355 BTN
10 MRU21.66710 BTN
20 MRU43.33420 BTN
50 MRU108.33550 BTN
100 MRU216.67100 BTN
250 MRU541.67750 BTN
500 MRU1083.35500 BTN
1000 MRU2166.71000 BTN
2000 MRU4333.42000 BTN
5000 MRU10833.55000 BTN
10000 MRU21667.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.46153 MRU
5 BTN2.30765 MRU
10 BTN4.61530 MRU
20 BTN9.23060 MRU
50 BTN23.07650 MRU
100 BTN46.15300 MRU
250 BTN115.38250 MRU
500 BTN230.76500 MRU
1000 BTN461.53000 MRU
2000 BTN923.06000 MRU
5000 BTN2307.65000 MRU
10000 BTN4615.30000 MRU