Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BTN to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
480.07 mru

1.00000 BTN = 0.48007 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.48007 MRU
5 BTN2.40034 MRU
10 BTN4.80067 MRU
20 BTN9.60134 MRU
50 BTN24.00335 MRU
100 BTN48.00670 MRU
250 BTN120.01675 MRU
500 BTN240.03350 MRU
1000 BTN480.06700 MRU
2000 BTN960.13400 MRU
5000 BTN2400.33500 MRU
10000 BTN4800.67000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.08304 BTN
5 MRU10.41520 BTN
10 MRU20.83040 BTN
20 MRU41.66080 BTN
50 MRU104.15200 BTN
100 MRU208.30400 BTN
250 MRU520.76000 BTN
500 MRU1041.52000 BTN
1000 MRU2083.04000 BTN
2000 MRU4166.08000 BTN
5000 MRU10415.20000 BTN
10000 MRU20830.40000 BTN