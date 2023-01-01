50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BTN to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 btn
23.69 mru

1.00000 BTN = 0.47386 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.47386 MRU
5 BTN2.36928 MRU
10 BTN4.73857 MRU
20 BTN9.47714 MRU
50 BTN23.69285 MRU
100 BTN47.38570 MRU
250 BTN118.46425 MRU
500 BTN236.92850 MRU
1000 BTN473.85700 MRU
2000 BTN947.71400 MRU
5000 BTN2369.28500 MRU
10000 BTN4738.57000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.11034 BTN
5 MRU10.55170 BTN
10 MRU21.10340 BTN
20 MRU42.20680 BTN
50 MRU105.51700 BTN
100 MRU211.03400 BTN
250 MRU527.58500 BTN
500 MRU1055.17000 BTN
1000 MRU2110.34000 BTN
2000 MRU4220.68000 BTN
5000 MRU10551.70000 BTN
10000 MRU21103.40000 BTN