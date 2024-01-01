Bhutanese ngultrums to Swedish kronor today

Convert BTN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
126.40 sek

Nu.1.000 BTN = kr0.1264 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12940.1307
Low0.12550.1244
Average0.12730.1272
Change0.42%-2.64%
View full history

1 BTN to SEK stats

The performance of BTN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1294 and a 30 day low of 0.1255. This means the 30 day average was 0.1273. The change for BTN to SEK was 0.42.

The performance of BTN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1307 and a 90 day low of 0.1244. This means the 90 day average was 0.1272. The change for BTN to SEK was -2.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swedish Krona
1 BTN0.12640 SEK
5 BTN0.63198 SEK
10 BTN1.26395 SEK
20 BTN2.52790 SEK
50 BTN6.31975 SEK
100 BTN12.63950 SEK
250 BTN31.59875 SEK
500 BTN63.19750 SEK
1000 BTN126.39500 SEK
2000 BTN252.79000 SEK
5000 BTN631.97500 SEK
10000 BTN1,263.95000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SEK7.91170 BTN
5 SEK39.55850 BTN
10 SEK79.11700 BTN
20 SEK158.23400 BTN
50 SEK395.58500 BTN
100 SEK791.17000 BTN
250 SEK1,977.92500 BTN
500 SEK3,955.85000 BTN
1000 SEK7,911.70000 BTN
2000 SEK15,823.40000 BTN
5000 SEK39,558.50000 BTN
10000 SEK79,117.00000 BTN