Bhutanese ngultrums to Swedish kronor today

Convert BTN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
126.11 sek

1.000 BTN = 0.1261 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swedish Krona
1 BTN0.12611 SEK
5 BTN0.63055 SEK
10 BTN1.26109 SEK
20 BTN2.52218 SEK
50 BTN6.30545 SEK
100 BTN12.61090 SEK
250 BTN31.52725 SEK
500 BTN63.05450 SEK
1000 BTN126.10900 SEK
2000 BTN252.21800 SEK
5000 BTN630.54500 SEK
10000 BTN1,261.09000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SEK7.92965 BTN
5 SEK39.64825 BTN
10 SEK79.29650 BTN
20 SEK158.59300 BTN
50 SEK396.48250 BTN
100 SEK792.96500 BTN
250 SEK1,982.41250 BTN
500 SEK3,964.82500 BTN
1000 SEK7,929.65000 BTN
2000 SEK15,859.30000 BTN
5000 SEK39,648.25000 BTN
10000 SEK79,296.50000 BTN