Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BTN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
53.66 myr

Nu.1.000 BTN = RM0.05366 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05640.0569
Low0.05370.0537
Average0.05580.0563
Change-4.92%-5.65%
View full history

1 BTN to MYR stats

The performance of BTN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0564 and a 30 day low of 0.0537. This means the 30 day average was 0.0558. The change for BTN to MYR was -4.92.

The performance of BTN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0569 and a 90 day low of 0.0537. This means the 90 day average was 0.0563. The change for BTN to MYR was -5.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05366 MYR
5 BTN0.26828 MYR
10 BTN0.53655 MYR
20 BTN1.07310 MYR
50 BTN2.68275 MYR
100 BTN5.36550 MYR
250 BTN13.41375 MYR
500 BTN26.82750 MYR
1000 BTN53.65500 MYR
2000 BTN107.31000 MYR
5000 BTN268.27500 MYR
10000 BTN536.55000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR18.63760 BTN
5 MYR93.18800 BTN
10 MYR186.37600 BTN
20 MYR372.75200 BTN
50 MYR931.88000 BTN
100 MYR1,863.76000 BTN
250 MYR4,659.40000 BTN
500 MYR9,318.80000 BTN
1000 MYR18,637.60000 BTN
2000 MYR37,275.20000 BTN
5000 MYR93,188.00000 BTN
10000 MYR186,376.00000 BTN